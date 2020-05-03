PM Spasovski: Press freedom vital in state of emergency

Skopje, 3 May 2020 (MIA) – Freedom of the press and expression is indispensable amid state of emergency when our lives have been changed due to the unpredictability and threat from COVID-19, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said Sunday on World Press Freedom Day.

“This year, we mark World Press Freedom Day with a clear realization that media and journalists play a key role in providing timely, accurate and credible information for the public, which in these conditions are vital not only for democracy itself, but also to save lives,” Spasovski wrote in a Facebook post.

He thanked journalists, media workers and media outlets for their contribution to independent and responsible coverage in the fight against the new coronavirus.