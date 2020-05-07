PM Spasovski: Police force made up of skilled professionals who serve citizens

Skopje, 7 May 2020 (MIA) – The police force has played an important role in implementing in North Macedonia the coronavirus preventive measures adopted by the government. The decreasing number of new cases is encouraging and proves we made the right decisions. This success is also due to implementation of reforms that guarantee the protection of the human rights and freedoms, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said in a video address on Macedonian Police Day – May 7.

He underlined that this is the first year Macedonian Police Day is observed in a state of emergency, due to the health and economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus.

“Reforms were successfully implemented to raise institutional awareness and prevent corruption. They also aimed to improve the working conditions of law enforcers,” Spasovski said.

Domestic and international surveys, the PM said, prove that North Macedonia’s police force is made up of skilled professionals who are at citizens’ disposal.

“We’ll continue to strengthen Interior Minister capacities to improve the efforts of all units,” Spasovski said.