0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderSocietyVideo statement

PM Spasovski, opposition leader Mickoski attend Christmas Day church service

Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, Deputy PM for European affairs Bujar Osmani, Health Minister Venko Filipche and VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski attended Tuesday a Christmas Day service at the St. Clement of Ohrid Church in Skopje.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 7 January 2020 13:14

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close
Close