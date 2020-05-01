PM Spasovski on May Day thanks workers for their efforts amid COVID-19 pandemic

Skopje, 1 May 2020 (MIA) – The state of emergency and the coronavirus will not stop us from celebrating the labor of workers, because they are the strength behind the development of our society, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski says in an International Workers’ Day greeting.

He mentions that the government has created measures ‘with protecting jobs and workers’ wages being our top priority.’

Spasovski thanks workers for their part amid the pandemic making efforts to keep the economy and key activities afloat.

“I want to particularly thank health workers, police and army for being in the front line in tackling the crisis and for creating conditions to introduce a new normal and for our country to prosper,” PM Spasovski says in the greeting.