0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

PM Spasovski offers condolences to Ukraine’s Honcharuk after Tehran plane crash

Caretaker Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski on Thursday sent a telegram offering condolences to Ukrainian PM Oleksiy Honcharuk after an Ukrainian plane crashed near Tehran with 176 people on board.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 9 January 2020 19:02
Back to top button
Close
Close