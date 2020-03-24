PM Spasovski: North Macedonia is opening EU accession negotiations

Skopje, 24 March 2020 (MIA) – The news from Brussels about opening EU accession negotiations is an acknowledgement of our efforts, an end to a 15-year wait after our EU candidate status and a recognition for the results achieved, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said Tuesday.

“At an extremely difficult time for our country, Europe and the entire world, today we received good and long-awaited news from Brussels. The Republic of North Macedonia is openingEU accession negotiations,” PM Spasovski told a joint press conference with Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov.

According to him, this is an acknowledgement of the country’s efforts, commitment, the capacities and political will of institutions, the Parliament, the Government and the judiciary, to implement the reforms set as our goals since 2017.

Spasovski added that at the request of the European Council in June 2017, the Government fully committed to completing reform processes in four key areas – judiciary and the rule of law, counterintelligence service reform, public administration reform and the fight against crime and corruption.

“We achieved significant results in these areas. This was acknowledged in the reports every year, and today it was unanimously acknowledged by EU Member States,” Spasovski said.

“Today’s acknowledgement,” he continued, “is the result of difficult political decisions made by the Government and the ruling majority in the Parliament on resolving the longstanding disputes with our neighbors Greece and Bulgaria. Without the Prespa Agreement and the Friendship Treaty, today’s success wouldn’t have been possible.”

Spasovski said today’s news is an end to a 15-year wait after our EU candidate status.

Today, he noted, we can be proud because the wait is over, successful reforms have lifted the barrier, our path is clear and the only way is forward.

“We’ve reached the point where it is clear that our perspective is in the EU. It is a point of no return. Whether someone likes it or not. It is our victory. We’re becoming a country which is negotiating for EU membership and will have to undergo a process of transformation in the coming period, as have all Member States,” Spasovski said.

The PM pointed out this was more than much-deserved success.

“This decision corrects the strategic mistake from October 2019, when a consensus wasn’t reached for the decision reached today,” Spasovski said, calling on everyone, all political parties, all ethnic communities to celebrate this success, but at the same time continue the fight against coronavirus.

“We’ll win this fight, too. Now, as never before, we need unity and discipline to defeat this invisible but deep-seated enemy and return to our political battle, a long and difficult process of negotiation which would require much change and adjustment to European standards, as well as European life,” PM Spasovski noted.

He extended gratitude to the EU institutions and its Member States for the decision they reached on Tuesday.

“Thank you for opening the EU’s doors and giving us a fair chance to negotiate EU membership. Our people and institutions will seize it and make the most of it,” Spasovski said.

In response to a reporter’s question, Spasovski said has had the pre-accession, candidate status for a long time, and a lot of time has been dedicated to implementing European legislation at home.

However, he underlined, the coming period would require a lot of commitment and hard work, and all institutional and social capacities would need to be made available for the process of negotiations.

“We need to do our best on the basis of the new methodology which really gives a good chance. How much time it would take to join the EU will depend on all of us,” Spasovski said.

“However,” he noted,”I believe today’s decision motivates all of us, gives us a new perspective, new hope, a new chance for the people.”

The Prime Minister pointed out the decision on opening EU accession talks was important and the first intergovernmental conference would take place soon, but also depending on the coronavirus situation.