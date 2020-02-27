0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

PM Spasovski meets Russian Ambassador Bazdnikin

Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski and Russian Ambassador Sergei Bazdnikin met Thursday and discussed the friendly relations between North Macedonia and the Russian Federation and potentials for boosting the cooperation in the fields of economics, education, science and culture.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 27 February 2020 13:44

