PM Spasovski meets outgoing German Ambassador Gerberich

Skopje, 5 May 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski met Tuesday outgoing German Ambassador to North Macedonia Thomas Gerberich and discussed democratic processes, good-neighborly relations, the country’s NATO accession, and the start of its EU negotiations.

Spasovski, the government said in a press release, thanked German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the German government, Ambassador Gerberich and the Gernmay Embassy for the support they have offered and the friendship they share with North Macedonia.

Spasovski handed Gerberich a plaque as a recognition for his efforts to help North Macedonia achieve its national interests.

Participants also commended at the meeting the government’s activities during the healthcare crisis.

“We’ve done everything we could to protect public health and keep the healthcare system functional. We’ll continue to take care of the citizens and the state,” the PM said.

He thanked Germany and the EU for the support they have offered North Macedonia in overcoming the challenges brought on by the healthcare crisis.

Participants also discussed at the meeting estimates on how long the pandemic will last and measures that should be taken once movement restrictions are relaxed.

They, the press release underlined, also talked about other current issues, concluded that North Macedonia has proven to be a democratic country, and expressed expectations that through reforms, it will continue to develop in the right direction.