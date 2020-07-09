PM Spasovski meets new German Ambassador Holstein

Skopje, 9 July 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski held a meeting on Thursday with the new German Ambassador to North Macedonia Anke Gisela Holstein.

Ambassador Holstein pointed out that Germany is taking over the EU Presidency in an extremely challenging time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government said in a press release.

She said that restoring Europe’s strength by defeating the virus together with all EU member states and partners is the top priority in the coming period.

In addition, Holstein noted that the first intergovernmental conference set to mark the official start of talks between North Macedonia and the EU is among the priorities of Germany’s presidency, the press release reads.

Talks also tackled the coming parliamentary polls in North Macedonia. PM Spasovski underlined the July 15 elections will be successful, as befits a NATO member and country that is soon to open EU accession negotiations.

Spasovski extended congratulations to Holstein over her new post as Ambassador to North Macedonia.

He highlighted excellent cooperation with former Ambassador Thomas Gerberich, and voiced confidence that relations and cooperation between North Macedonia and Germany will further strengthen.

Spasovski and Holstein expressed mutual content with the exceptional bilateral relations and dynamic dialogue, as confirmed with Chancellor Merkel’s visit to North Macedonia in 2018.

“PM Spasovski highlighted Germany’s role and support to North Macedonia in the process of NATO and EU integration. He voiced hope that the first intergovernmental conference will take place in the second half of 2020 during Germany’s EU Presidency, which has also been encouraged by Chancellor Merkel,” the Government says.

The two countries foster excellent cooperation in different areas, particularly economy as Germany is North Macedonia’s leading trade partner and the country from which the most substantial investors come, the press release reads.