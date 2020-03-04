0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

PM Spasovski meets Cyprus FM Christodoulides

The European Commission’s report is an encouraging signal that all EU member states will agree on taking a positive decision to open accession negotiations as soon as possible as in recognition of country’s reforms and political accountability to maintain committed to the European values and to implementation of the Prespa Agreement and Friendship Treaty with Bulgaria, PM Oliver Spasovski said at Wednesday’s meeting with Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 4 March 2020 17:25
