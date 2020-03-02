0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

PM Spasovski meets Croatian Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs delegation

The EC report that affirms significant progress made by North Macedonia in the identified reform areas is a good announcement for the opening accession negotiations with the country, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski and the delegation of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia, led by Minister Gordan Grlić Radman concluded at Monday’s meeting.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 2 March 2020 21:16
