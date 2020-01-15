0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

PM Spasovski meets British Ambassador Galloway

Alongside organizing the election, we'll present strong arguments for a positive decision by the European Union on opening accession talks in the coming period, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski told a meeting on Wednesday with British Ambassador to North Macedonia Rachel Galloway.  

Photo of Nevenka Nikolikj Nevenka Nikolikj 15 January 2020 17:15
