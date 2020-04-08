PM Spasovski marks country’s UN admission anniversary in FB post

Skopje, 8 April 2020 (MIA) – We had gone through hard times and ordeal in the past 27 years. We’d managed to overcome all the hurdles and ordeal with wise leadership and policies. All of our achievements since becoming a member of the United Nations had been the result of our commitment, hard work and unity, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said in a Facebook post marking the 27th anniversary of the country’s admission into the United Nations.

“May we remain united, strong and dedicated in these trying times. This shall pass, too. Let us believe in our capacities and capabilities. May we triumph over the danger of the coronavirus with knowledge, professionalism of our institutions and solidarity of our people,” Spasovski wrote on Facebook.

UN’s admission on April 8, 1993 upheld the country’s legal subject internationally 19 months after the September 8, 1991 independence referendum.