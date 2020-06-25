PM Spasovski joins world leaders in signing open letter to defend democracy amid COVID-19 pandemic

Skopje, 25 June 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski has signed the open letter “A Call to Defend Democracy”, initiated by the Stockholm-based International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) and the Washington-DC-based National Endowment for Democracy, and supported by 73 pro-democracy institutions.

The letter has been signed by a great number of active and former political leaders, heads of state and government, political and civil leaders across the world, including 13 Nobel laureates, the Government said in a press release.

The letter is aimed at raising awareness and mobilizing citizens and policymakers to protect democracy–recognizing that this is the most effective system for handling global crises while protecting the rights of all citizens, particularly minorities and vulnerable groups.

The current pandemic represents a formidable global challenge to democracy. Authoritarian leaders around the world see the COVID-19 crisis as a new political battleground in their fight to stigmatize democracy as feeble and reverse its dramatic gains of the past few decades. Democracy is under threat, and people who care about it must summon the will, the discipline, and the solidarity to defend it. At stake are the freedom, health, and dignity of people everywhere, reads the letter.