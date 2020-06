Skopje, 12 June 2020 (MIA) – The issue on election date is finished for the government, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said in a Facebook post on Friday.

“It is irresponsible to leave the country without a parliament, led by a caretaker government and an opposition that is destructive and only attempts to earn political points at the expense of the crisis and the risks to which citizens are exposed,” Spasovski wrote.