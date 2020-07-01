PM Spasovski in panel discussion on state of Roma

Skopje, 1 July 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski took part Wednesday at online panel-discussion “State of Roma in North Macedonia: measures, priorities and challenges”, organized by three civil society organizations of Roma from the diaspora – Carmen, Romalitiko and Avaja.

PM Spasovski said such events are the best ways to promote the Government’s strategic commitment of building the concept “One Society for All” under the grand European idea “United in Diversities”, the Government said in a press release.

“You in the diaspora know best what this European idea truly means. One of the steps in achieving this objective is the Roma Strategy in North Macedonia and the national action plans as part of the country’s public policies, for the purpose of equal involvement of Roma in society,” said Spasovski.

The panel tackled the Government’s measures during the COVID-19 crisis and future steps to be undertaken towards mitigating the economic consequence.

Spasovski said the budget supporting the National Roma Strategy would increase, especially in the field of capital investments, towards financing infrastructure projects for the Roma community.

“A number of schools and kindergartens in Roma-populated communities have been rehabilitated,” said the PM and added there are ongoing works on water supply and sewerage networks, energy efficiency of buildings and rehabilitation of green areas.

Spasovski said the Government’s policies over the past three years have put domestic and foreign investors on an equal footing.

“I call on everyone, including Roma businessmen abroad, to come and invest in their communities and create jobs. Roma people are loyal citizens who are a part of our country. We are creating conditions for them to return to their homeland so that we can invest together,” noted Spasovski.