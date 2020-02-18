0_Macedonia.PortalPoliticsVideo statement

PM Spasovski: Friends in Brussels share expectations on NATO membership and start of EU talks

Friends in Brussels share our expectations of making the NATO membership official and starting EU accession negotiations, said Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski after the two-day visit to Brussels.

Ivan Kolekjevski 18 February 2020 19:21
