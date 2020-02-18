PM Spasovski: Friends in Brussels share expectations on NATO membership and start of EU talks

Поврзани вести
Second flu-related death case
18 February 2020 20:28
Spasovski-Stoltenberg: Attained standards lead to NATO membership
18 February 2020 19:43
Macedonian tourism to be promoted on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram
18 February 2020 16:51
Deputy Minister Bajraktar to manage Ministry of Labor and Social Policy: Government
18 February 2020 16:27
Varhelyi optimist North Macedonia, Albania will deliver on reforms
18 February 2020 16:15
President Pendarovski meets Italian Armed Forces’ delegation
18 February 2020 15:51
Провери го и оваClose
-
EU car sales down by 7.5 per cent in January18 February 2020 17:27
-
Bloomberg qualifies for upcoming Democratic Party presidential debate18 February 2020 17:22
-
Afghan President Ghani wins second term, final poll results show18 February 2020 17:16