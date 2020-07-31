PM Spasovski extends Qurban Bayram greetings

Skopje, 31 July 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski has extended a note of congratulations to the Islamic Religious Community acting president haxhi hafiz Shaqir Fetahu and all Islamic followers in the country on holiday Qurban Bayram (Eid al-Adha).

“Qurban Bayram is a holiday of solidarity, humanity and care for the loved ones. Amid a period of the COVID-19 pandemic, the religious holidays bring spiritual strength that reinforces people’s faith in good, truth, justice, but also promote mutual respect, understanding and solidarity. This holiday is a guiding light for all Islamic followers to care for their family, neighbors and friends, all those who need support and help. On this glorious day, let’s also demonstrate care for the most precious thing – health,” notes PM Spasovski.

He adds that Qurban Bayram highlights the universal values that every human should strive for, regardless of religious or national background.