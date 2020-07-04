PM Spasovski extends Independence Day greetings to U.S.

Skopje, 4 July 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski extended via Facebook on Saturday Independence Day – July 4 greetings to the the United States.

“Happy Independence Day – July 4. This year the USA marks 244 years since the Declaration of Independence was signed on July 4, 1776. The tradition of American democracy is an inspiration for democratic societies worldwide, especially for those committed to strengthening strong trans-Atlantic partnership. We’re happy to have the U.S. as our closest strategic partner. We’re especially proud that North Macedonia and the U.S. became in 2020 NATO allies, members of the strongest military and political alliance in the history of mankind,” Spasovski wrote.

He also thanked the U.S. for their strong support.

“We appreciate their support in the process of promoting democracy, economy and improving living conditions in North Macedonia since the country’s independence. Thanks to their support and continuous efforts, we overcame the biggest obstacles in the process of our NATO and EU integration. Friendship and support were confirmed in managing the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic. We overcame challenges faster and easier by making joint efforts, guided by the values and ideals of U.S. founding fathers. I personally and on behalf of North Macedonia’s government and the entire population wish all U.S. citizens happy 4th of July,” read Spasovki’s post.