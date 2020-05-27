PM Spasovski: Elections as soon as possible needed to provide stable institutions

Skopje, 26 May 2020 (MIA) – Election date has been regulated under a decree with the force of law that is valid until the state of emergency is declared over. Twenty-two days after the state of emergency is lifted elections should be held and this is a fact, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said Tuesday evening.

“We have to be principled and elections should take place once the most appropriate conditions are in place,” Spasovski told a news conference.

The Macedonian democracy and the Macedonian development, he stressed, need stable institutions and the state needs to restore normalcy as soon as possible, and most notably, the Macedonian citizens need a functioning Parliament.

According to the PM, the government’s one of many responsibilities is to do everything in its power to provide a new normal for all citizens as soon as possible.

“Those who are against a new normalcy are acting as if though they want the country to remain in a health and economic crisis. It’s an irresponsible behavior,” Spasovski said speaking at a news conference, where he announced the government’s easing of the restrictions imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19.