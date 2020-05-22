PM Spasovski: Elections 22 days after state of emergency is declared over

Skopje, 22 May 2020 (MIA) – Elections in North Macedonia should be held 22 days after the state of emergency is declared over. Unfortunately, we are the only country in the world without a functioning parliament, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said Friday.

Speaking to members of the media outside the Clinic for Infectious Diseases, he said election date has been regulated under a decree with the force of law, which is valid during the state of emergency.

“I’m not sure if there’s going to be another leaders’ meeting, but I am sure that a date has been determined under a decree with the force of law. If we had a functioning parliament, elections would have taken place once the political parties and leaders would have agreed,” Spasovski said, adding he hoped an election date would be finally set soon through dialogue.

The COVID-19 situation, he noted, is under control due to detecting clusters and the people who are self-isolating.

Health Minister Venko Filipche said it’s better the country to organize elections sooner than later.

“The conditions now are more favorable for elections, because the situation is under control and it could escalate in the autumn. Now, we’re seeing the effects from the restrictions on movement, lockdown, schools, kindergartens and the borders are closed. In the autumn, we could be also faced with a seasonal flu epidemic, which could further complicate things,” Filipche said, stressing that elections could be organized if strict hygiene measures were taken.

According to Deputy PM Bujar Osmani, his party DUI were the only ones that didn’t declare the leaders’ meeting ‘a failure.’

“For us, it was the start of a debate over a consensus for the elections. In order elections to be held, two factors are key: public health must not be put at risk and an election consensus must be reached.”