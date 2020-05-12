PM Spasovski: Election deadlines to be reinstated once state of emergency is over

Skopje, 12 May 2020 (MIA) – Once the state of emergency is over election deadlines should be reinstated, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski told a news conference Tuesday.

He underlined that leaders of ruling and opposition political parties discussed Tuesday at a meeting hosted by President Stevo Pendarovski several election dates, but decided to continue talks next week, once necessary information has been obtained from relevant institutions.

“The election decree is clear. In order to postpone the election we had to suspend deadlines. Once the state of emergency is over deadlines should be reinstated,” the PM said in answer to a reporter’s question.

Spasovski pointed out at the press conference that the State Election Commission (SEC) should conduct the election process within a clearly-defined time-frame.

“The State Election Commission conducts the election process in line with decisions made by competent institutions, such as Parliament. It is set to organize election within a clearly-defined time-frame,” he said.

PM Spasovski reiterated during the press conference that the government had previously adopted a decree which poses that if deadlines are halted, the countdown should continue once the state of emergency is over and election must be held 60 days after Parliament’s dissolution.

“The decree adopted by the government clearly states that if election deadlines are suspended, election must be held 60 days after Parliament dissolved, which means the period before the state of emergency was declared is observed and the countdown continues once the state of emergency is over,” Spasovski said.