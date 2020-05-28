PM Spasovski: Constitution offers no compromise, election must be held 60 days after Parliament’s dissolution

Shtip, 28 May 2020 (MIA) – The Constitution offers no compromise. It clearly states that election must be held 60 days after Parliament has dissolved, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski told reporters Thursday, during a visit to the municipality of Karbinci.

“The state of emergency will be extended for a few days if the need arises, in order to deal with economic effects. 22 days after it expires, the election will take place,” Spasovski said.

The PM added that the government will decide by the end of the week whether the state of emergency in North Macedonia will be extended for the third time, in order to implement economic measures.

“I expect reason and political maturity from all. Everyone should realize that parliamentary election should be held due to the health crisis as soon as possible, in line with the Constitution and legislation,” Spasovski said.