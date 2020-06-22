PM Spasovski congratulates Serbia’s Vucic and SNS on election victory

Skopje, 22 June 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski on Monday congratulated Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), led by President Aleksandar Vucic, on winning Serbia’s parliamentary elections, held on June 21.

“President Vucic and SNS won the trust of the citizens in the Serbia elections. We wish them successful term. In the coming period, we expect the current cooperation to be deepened in the interest of the citizens of the two countries, and in the interest of development and stability in our region, which will accelerate EU integration,” Spasovski wrote in a Facebook post.