0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

PM Spasovski congratulates Kurz and Sanchez on re-election

Caretaker Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski on Thursday congratulated both Austria's Sebastian Kurz and Spain's Pedro Sanchez on being re-elected recently.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 9 January 2020 18:48
Back to top button
Close
Close