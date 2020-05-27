PM: Restrictive measures to be reintroduced in case of COVID-19 resurgence

Skopje, 26 May 2020 (MIA) – In the event of resurgence in COVID-19 cases, the government will once again introduce restrictive measures after lifting them today, warned Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski.

Speaking at a news conference Tuesday, he called on the citizens to adhere to the protective measures, including wearing face masks and maintaining physical distance, and to the protocols put forward by the Commission for Infectious Diseases.

“Today, we concluded that the conditions required have been met to lift the restrictions imposed by the government after being proposed by the Commission for Infectious Diseases not because we wanted to impose such measures, but because the gravity of the situation required it. Now, the citizens should know that if there is a resurgence in cases, the restrictive measures will be reintroduced,” Spasovski said answering a journalist question after announcing that the anti-coronavirus measures were being eased.

The PM once again urged the citizens to adhere to the measures so as to prevent a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.