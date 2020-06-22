PM Plenkovic tests negative for COVID-19

Zagreb, 22 June 2020 (Hina/MIA) – The results of the coronavirus test have shown that Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic did not catch the virus during his visit to Zadar, government spokesman Marko Milic said on Monday afternoon.

The PM was tested after news broke that several participants in Novak Djokovic’s exhibition tournament in Zadar were diagnosed with this infectious disease.

Earlier on Monday, the spokesman said that “Prime Minister Plenkovic attended the tournament in Zadar and spent about 45 minutes there but he did not have any contact with Grigor Dimitrov or Borna Coric,” that is two tennis players who tested positive for the virus.

“Even though he did not have any contact with the infected players, given the situation with the spread of the virus in Zadar, the prime minister will undergo a test for COVID-19 today,” Milic said earlier in the day.