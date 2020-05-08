PM: New measures defined to revive the economy

Skopje, 8 May 2020 (MIA) – The SDSM Economic Council has designed a new set of measures to revive the economy and to help spur a more dynamic development in the future, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski says.

“The measures should create an added value to reconstruct the economy, aimed at direct support to the citizens and households by strengthening public and private consumption, an added stimulus for the companies for a future, more dynamic development of the Macedonian economy and an investment into domestic agriculture,” Spasovski writes in a Facebook post on Friday.

In the coming period, he adds, the government, the ministries and the directors of economic institutions will have talks with the trade unions, chambers of commerce and other relevant institutions and will present these measures.