Plenković: Time has come to show political responsibility toward North Macedonia

North Macedonia has gone to great lengths to secure its European future and the country deserves to start negotiating with the European Union to become a member, said Andrej Plenković, the Prime Minister of Croatia.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 9 January 2020 16:06
