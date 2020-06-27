Platform Macedonian Concept: Last chance to do something for country

Prilep, 27 June 2020 (MIA) – Platform Macedonian Concept presented its programme in Prilep on Saturday, under the slogan “This is the last chance”.

“This is the last chance to do something for our country. I will spend more time with the citizens after the elections, not before. This is something that no MP has done before,” said Zharko Boshkoski, who heads the list in the fourth election district.

Platform promoter Petar Bogojevski said they will work on a law for political parties, law on government, cutting the number of MPs, but primarily on a law for financial lustration of future ministers.