Pisonero: Negotiating framework for North Macedonia expected in June

Brussels, 29 April 2020 (MIA) – European Commission Spokesperson Ana Pisonero has told MIA that Brussels expects the negotiating framework for North Macedonia to be presented in June.

Pisonero reiterated that the European Commission has been drafting the negotiating framework after EU members decided to open accession negotiations in March.

The negotiating framework incorporates the principles of the negotiations, and once drafted, it should receive the green light from all Union member-states.

The optimistic scenario is presentation of the framework in June, its approval by member-states sometime in the fall, followed by the first intergovernmental conference, i.e. opening of the first chapter by the end of the year.

The German EU Presidency, which begins on July 1, is expected to maintain the focus on the Western Balkans and EU enlargement.