Pinturault bags men’s alpine combined title; Brignone has women’s globe

Alexis Pinturault of France captured the alpine combined World Cup title with victory in Hinterstoder, Austria on Sunday.

Lying second from the super-g, he posted the best slalom time for a combined 2 minutes 4.90 seconds for the his fifth win of the World Cup season and 28th in all.

Mauro Caviezel of Switzerland was 0.99 seconds back in second and overall World Cup leader Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway third at 1.25.

Pinturault has won two of the season’s three combined events and is now 34 points behind Kilde in the overall standings.

The men have a giant slalom in Hinterstoder on Monday.

Women’s World Cup overall leader Federico Brignone is meanwhile assured of the combined crystal globe after the combined event in La Thuile, Italy on Sunday was called off following heavy snowfall.

Brignone won the season’s two previous combined events, in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria and Crans-Montana, Switzerland

The next scheduled women’s races are in Ofterschwang, Germany next weekend, with a giant slalom and slalom.