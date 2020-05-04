Philosophical Film Festival to be held online May 21-31

Skopje, 4 May 2020 (MIA) — The tenth Philosophical Film Festival will be held partly online through free streaming of short films and documentaries as well as various other digital activities between May 21 and 31, organizers say.

Under the title of Spring Online Migrations, this year’s festival will also show several mid-length feature films and publish an online version of the Philosophical Tribune national journal’s ‘Philosophy and Film’ issue.

Dejan Zdravkov chose the 20 international shorts competing for the ‘Golden Owl’ prize for Best Short Film. In addition, one of the films in the shorts selection will receive the newly established ‘Stefan Sidovski-Sido’ award.

The award was founded to honor the Rade Jovchevski-Korchagin High School philosophy teacher, film lover, and amateur filmmaker Stefan Sidovski-Sido, who contributed to the film festival since its early days, organizers add.

“The rest of the program of this year’s hybrid edition,” organizers point out, has been rescheduled. It includes the Official Feature Film Selection, the Film-Philosophy Selection, the “Philosophy and Film” International Conference, educational workshops, and the PFF Caravan, which they hope will be held in the fall with the participation of local and foreign filmmakers.

The Philosophical Film Festival is supported by the Cinematheque of North Macedonia, the Cinesquare VoD platform, and the City of Skopje. mr/