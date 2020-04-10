Philharmonic diverts its travel funds to help Clinic for Infectious Diseases

Skopje, 10 April 2020 (MIA) — The Philharmonic is redirecting the Mden 2,300,000 allocated to its international touring by the Ministry of Culture for the promotion of Macedonian culture worldwide to the Clinic for Infectious Diseases and Febrile Conditions.

The orchestra is also donating Mden 130,000 of its own budget to help the clinic fight the coronavirus, according to an official press release.

“These funds at the moment can be reallocated to much more important things, in light of the situation our country is facing,” Philharmonic director Viktor Ilievski is quoted in the release.

The Philharmonic is continuing to broadcast its classical concerts online on its YouTube channel and other social media accounts.

“In these difficult moments,” Ilievski adds, “we would like to enrich the everyday life of our fellow citizens with the highest-quality music performances.

“Music is therapeutic. This has been proven by a myriad of studies. If we cannot help directly—the way health personnel are doing, unflinchingly—at least we can help with the power of music.”

The Philharmonic's message may sound "utopian and romantic," Ilievski points out, "but we would like to believe that music can save the world."