Philharmonic marks 75th anniversary

Skopje, 24 November 2019 (MIA) – The Philharmonic is marking its 75th anniversary. It was founded on Nov. 24, 1944, when a group of musicians met at the home of Macedonian composer Todor Skalovski to discuss forming a national symphonic orchestra.

From its modest beginnings, the Philharmonic has grown into one of the major pillars of the country’s music scene, hosting celebrated conductors and renowned soloists at numerous concerts. It has also toured worldwide.

After giving performances at the Skopje’s Army Hall for years, the Philharmonic received its own home in 2017, when a modern concert hall with ideal acoustics was built in line with world standards. mr/