PHI: Number of new COVID-19 cases, casualties down, more patients recover

Skopje, 29 July 2020 (MIA) – According to the Public Health Institute’s weekly report for the period July 20-26, the number of new coronavirus cases and casualties in North Macedonia has decreased, while the number of recovered patients rose compared to the previous week, the Health Ministry said in a press release Wednesday.

In the past week, a total of 9,563 tests were carried out (1,402 more than in the period July 13-19) and 956 people tested positive for COVID-19, which is 82 cases less than the previous week.

New coronavirus cases have been registered in 29 cities throughout the country, the majority of which (37.3%) in Skopje, followed by Shtip (16.1%). In 17 cities, under 20 new cases were registered in the past week.

Of the new COVID-19 patients, the majority (22.3%) are aged 50-59, followed by those aged 40-49 (19.6%) and those over 60 years old (19.6%). The least number of new cases were registered in children under 9 (2.6%) and those aged 10-19 (4.7%).

127, i.e. 14.2% of new patients were admitted for hospital treatment, while comorbidities have been registered in 279, i.e. 31.3% of new patients.

44.4% of new patients were in contact with a person infected with COVID-19, while 21 (9 more than in the previous week) had travelled abroad in the past 14 days.

In the period July 20-26, 654 persons have recovered who were hospitalized or treated at home, which is 109 persons or 20% more than the previous July 13-19 week.

In the past week, 32 coronavirus patients passed away, which is 12 less than the previous week. Most of the deceased were aged over 60 (84.4%). Comorbidities were registered in 26 (81.3%) of the casualties, the press release read.