PHI: No need to panic, impose special measures for prevention of coronavirus

There's no need to panic and impose special measures for prevention of the coronavirus, which originated from Wuhan, China, but has since spread to other countries. The Committee for Infectious Diseases at the Ministry of Health has decided that information materials be published and distributed to airports by the Public Health Institute, so that people travelling to China know how to avoid getting infected, doctor Vladimir Mikikj from the Public Health Institute (PHI) said Wednesday.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 22 January 2020 16:33
