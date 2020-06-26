PHI director Ziberi dismissed from post, epidemiologist Aleksandar Stojanov takes over

Skopje, 26 June 2020 (MIA) – The Ministry of Health said Friday that Public Health Institute (PHI) director Arben Ziberi has been dismissed from his post.

“Ziberi has been dismissed from his post for making inaccurate public statements and thus directly damaging the reputation of the members of the Commission for Infectious Diseases, and bringing into question the credibility of health institutions in the fight against the coronavirus,” the press release reads.

The Health Ministry adds that epidemiologist Aleksandar Stojanov has been appointed as new PHI director.