PHI: 207 new flu cases registered

207 new flu cases were registered Dec. 30-Jan. 5, a 31% increase compared to the week before, when 158 flu cases were reported, the Public Health Institute said Friday.

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 10 January 2020 10:27

