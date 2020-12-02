Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine approved for use in Britain

The British regulatory authority for pharmaceuticals has issued emergency use approval for a coronavirus vaccine produced by Germany-based pharmaceutical company Biontech and its US partner Pfizer.

The two firms made the announcement in Mainz and New York. This will give Britain the green light for a coronavirus vaccine sooner than the European Union and the United States.

First deliveries will arrive in Britain within a few days.

The companies have an agreement to deliver a total of 40 million doses of vaccine in 2020 and 2021.

The two firms called this first emergency approval for a Covid-19 “a groundbreaking scientific milestone to address the pandemic.”