Petsas: We expect to continue good cooperation with North Macedonia’s new gov’t

Athens, 20 August 2020 (MIA) – We expect to continue good cooperation, always with a compass towards the European perspective for the countries in the region, Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said during Thursday’s regular press briefing when asked by MIA’s Athens correspondent about Greece’s expectations from the new coalition government in North Macedonia which has already been formed.

