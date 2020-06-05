Pesheva: N. Macedonia to benefit from supporting Canada as non-permanent member of UN Security Council

Skopje, 5 June 2020 (MIA) – I hope our country recognizes Canada’s strong commitment to internationalism and the agenda to strengthen international cooperation in the 21st century, and supports it in the vote for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council, Aneta Pesheva, Honorary Consul of Canada in North Macedonia,said in an interview with 360 Degrees.

This month, Canada will be among the few countries running for a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. In the interview with 360 Degrees, Pesheva points out that Canada has made tremendous efforts to contribute to global well-being.

She adds that more than 125,000 Canadians have served in UN peacekeeping missions.

“Canada is a large and important country. It has the second largest territory in the world, a territory where the fight for nature protection is fought on a daily basis. It is home to over 200 ethnic groups that speak more than 200 languages, a country in which 1 in 5 of its citizens is born in another country in the world. Why am I emphasizing this? Because Canada is the cradle of multiculturalism and inclusion, gender and gender equality and is aimed at promoting democratic values ​​as important elements for strengthening justice and equality for all,” Pesheva says.

She notes that Canada is a strong economy, in the top ten strongest economies in the world, a member of the G-7, G-20, NAFTA, and a country that does not hesitate to share its economic power with the rest of the world.

“Canada is the eighth largest contributor to UN programs and agencies, the ninth largest contributor to the UN peacekeeping budget, the sixth largest donor to the UN Peace Fund. With USD 2.65 billion in support of countries fighting climate change, Canada is one of the world’s leading countries,” Pesheva says.

As regards Canada’s efforts to tackle COVID-19, and its assistance its assistance to the region and to North Macedonia, the Honorary Consul underlines that Canada believes the global response to the pandemic is the most effective sustainable long-term strategy and has decided to allocate significant funds to fight the pandemic through humanitarian aid to the most vulnerable countries, by funding international aid organizations in crisis management during the pandemic, as well as by allocating research and development funds in an effort to find an effective vaccine.

Asked about the bilateral relations between North Macedonia and Canada, Pesheva says there are currently a number of projects through which the two countries are building stable and sustainable bilateral relations.

“What is happening these days is that Canada, recognizing the need for assistance in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, will donate USD 250,000 to Macedonia as direct assistance.

“Very little is known to the public, but I find it interesting to share the following: In his youth, the 14th Prime Minister of Canada, Lester Pearson, has served for almost two years as a medical member of the Macedonian Front during World War I. He would later be awarded the 1957 Nobel Peace Prize for his contributions to the establishment of UN peacekeeping missions. Leicester Pearson’s diplomatic achievements are an example of a long list of Canadian contributions to the UN system and building a safer, more democratic and just world,” Pesheva adds.

The Honorary Consul points out that North Macedonia will definitely benefit from the right choice if it supports Canada in the upcoming UN Security Council elections this months.

“Such decision is guaranteed to strengthen co-operation between the two countries and bring many benefits in the future,” Pesheva told 360 Degrees.