PES welcomes agreement for social democrat-led government in North Macedonia

Brussels, 19 August 2020 (MIA) – The Party of European Socialists (PES) welcomes the coalition agreement reached yesterday between the Social Democrats (SDSM) and the Democratic Union for Integration (DUI), which will see Social Democrat leader Zoran Zaev return as prime minister of North Macedonia.

“This is a great moment for North Macedonia. Under the steady leadership of Zoran Zaev, the country can now continue on its democratic, European path. We commend the agreement that has been reached and we hope that it will be progressed quickly, so the new Zoran Zaev-led government can be approved by parliament and can get to work,” PES President Sergei Stanishev said.

SDSM and Zoran Zaev, Stanishev added, have been the driving force behind positive change in North Macedonia.

“Thanks to them unemployment has shrunk, social conditions have improved, and North Macedonia has joined NATO and cleared the path for future EU accession. The European social democratic family is fully committed to supporting Zoran Zaev, the new government and the whole of North Macedonia as it makes its journey towards a progressive, European future,” Stanishev noted.

The new government platform will now be submitted for parliamentary approval. As part of the collation agreement, Zoran Zaev and DUI leader Ali Ahmeti have said their partnership will resume the country’s Euro-Atlantic path and continue internal reforms, PES press release added.