Peru’s opposition leader Fujimori released after 13 months in prison

Bogota, 30 November 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Peru‘s opposition leader Keiko Fujimori left prison after over a year in preventive custody on Friday, days after the country’s Constitutional Court ordered her release.

Video streamed by local television network ATV showed a smiling Fujimori kissing her husband surrounded by supporters and police after leaving the women’s prison in Chorrillos, in the south of the Peruvian capital, Lima.

The powerful far-right opposition leader, who is the daughter of former authoritarian president Alberto Fujimori, had been in preventive custody since October 2018 while money-laundering charges against her are probed.

On Monday, the country’s Constitutional Court ruled that the habeas corpus submitted by her sister was well founded and ordered her release.

The court’s president, Ernesto Blume, said that the ruling did not deem Fujimori innocent or guilty and the Constitutional Court found only that there was no reason to keep her in custody while awaiting trial.

In late October 2018, judge Richard Concepcion Carhuancho said that there were “sufficient elements” to indicate that Fujimori headed a criminal network to launder illicit funds that the corruption-tarnished Brazilian construction company Odebrecht contributed to her 2011 presidential election campaign.

The judge also deemed the 44-year-old leader of the Popular Force (FP) party to be at risk of fleeing, and the power of her party in parliament risked obstructing the work of the judiciary.

Fujimori at the time denied the charges and claimed that Concepcion Carhuancho and prosecutor Jose Domingo Perez are obsessed with her and want to “annihilate” her political career.

If convicted, she could be sentenced to 10 to 16 years.