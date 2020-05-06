Peru’s COVID-19 cases cross threshold of 50,000

Bogota, 6 May 2020 (dpa/MIA) — Peru has recorded more than 50,000 cases of COVID-19—the second-highest number in Latin America after Brazil—President Martin Vizcarra said on Tuesday.

The number jumped from 47,372 people on Monday to 51,189 on Tuesday, the Peruvian president said.

Of those, 5,509 are hospitalized, including 709 in intensive care. More than 1,400 people have died.

Some regions are lacking for beds for intensive care patients, Vizcarra said, adding there were plans to increase their number and to bring in more ventilators.

Peru is under quarantine until May 10.

The economy is operating at only 44 percent of its capacity, Finance Minister Maria Antonieta Alva has said.