Percentage of positive cases rises, 140 new infections on Saturday

Skopje, 20 September 2020 (MIA) – The percentage of positive COVID-19 cases compared to the tests made has increased in recent days. The trend dropped to about 6.5 percent but rose to about 8 percent in the past three days.

Health Minister Venko Filipche said Saturday analyses are carried out over the reasons for the rise and the possible need for further actions.

“Measures are not observed in all places that have registered new cases. Everyone must realize that this is our way of life now and this is the only way to protect ourselves. We will get out of the crisis only by observing preventive measures,” said Filipche.

There were 1,397 tests performed over the past 24 hours, with 140 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 60 patients have recovered, while six passed away, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

New cases were reported in Skopje-47, Kumanovo-18, Tetovo-15, Prilep-7, Kochani-5, Gevgelija-4, Strumica-4, Radovish-4, Shtip-3, Struga-3, Veles-3, Bitola-3, Gostivar-3, Berovo-3, Sveti Nikole-3, Kavadarci-2, Kriva Palanka-2, Probishtip-2, Delchevo-2, Kichevo-2, Resen-2, Ohrid-1, Krushevo-1, Makedonski Brod-1.

Six patients passed away, three from Skopje (aged 73, 74 and 84), two from Tetovo (55 and 68) and one from Struga (62).

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, North Macedonia has registered 16,557 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 13,792 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 689.

At the moment, there are 2,076 active cases across the country, of which 589 in Skopje.

There have been 174,097 tests performed in the country until now.