0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderSociety

People with disabilities should play an active role in society: debate

On the eve of International Day of Disabled Persons 2019, people with disabilities in the country demand all types of barriers, including physical barriers, be lifted, better inclusion in education, extensive use of sign language and Braille, capacity building in all institutions and raising of public awareness and fight against discrimination and stigmatization.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 2 December 2019 17:00

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close
Close