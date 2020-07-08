People’s awareness plays big part in coronavirus fight, says Filipche

Skopje, 8 July 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche said Wednesday the recommendation on any form of mass gathering will remain in force, adding that the people’s awareness plays a big part in the fight against the coronavirus.

“The recommendation on any form of mass gatherings will remain in force but we always come to the same point – people’s awareness plays a big part in the fight against the coronavirus. The second wave was linked to events where the preventive measures were not observed. Any form of gathering where distance is not maintained, people do not wear masks is an absolute risk to the health of those attending the event and their loved ones,” Filipche told reporters.

He believes that all protocols will be observed in the final days of the election campaign but also on the evening after the elections.