People design creative posters to curb spread of coronavirus

Skopje, 15 March 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche has shared via Facebook several creative posters that illustrate coronavirus preventive measures and aim to curb the spread of the infection.

“Staying home means being creative. These posters aim to encourage people to follow coronavirus preventive measures and curb the spread of the virus. We appreciate your support. Share, tag, post!” Filipche captioned the post.

A series of measures have been undertaken in North Macedonia in the past week to stop the coronavirus from spreading.

A total of 18 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in North Macedonia, with many more people remaining in home isolation.