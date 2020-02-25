0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

People cannot vote in April election without valid IDs, says Derkoski

Voters will not be allowed to cast votes in the April 12 early parliamentary election without valid identity documents, Oliver Derkoski, State Election Commission President, warned on Tuesday.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 25 February 2020 16:36
